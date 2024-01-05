That’s the emotional tribute from a family after tragedy occurred on South Wales roads in December last year.

Jordan Tristan Williams had the majority of his life ahead of him, however, he died in a crash on the B4275, also known as Aberdare Road, in Mountain Ash, on December 22.

The family described how Mr Williams had a “heart of gold” and said they will love him forever.

In a statement, mum Sian, her partner Steve and their three daughters, Jasmine-Leigh, Lucy-Jo, and Chardonnay said: “We are so grateful to have spent these 26 years in Jordan’s short life, which he packed so much into and made so many friends both here in Wales, in our communities of the small villages and worldwide forming friendships through his gaming and biking social platforms.

"With people across the world paying tribute to Jordan their friend, gone but not forgotten.

“Jordan was a hard worker, just starting out on his life’s journey and to receive so many kind messages and videos from his friends and many acquaintances he knew and cared for has lifted our hearts and have kept us going since his untimely death.

“Jordan had a heart of gold and would give his last to help anyone. He just had this way about him, a knack to pick you up if you felt down.

"He would lift your spirits with his cheeky smile and his little wink, you couldn’t stay mad at him for long.

"He truly was one in a million a very special son and much-loved brother and friend to so many.

“Jordan was the older brother to his three sisters Jasmine-Leigh, Lucy-Jo, and Chardonnay who he loved so much and was besotted with them.

"He played a massive part in their lives and I’m sure his wisdom and kind words echo through their hearts as they too grieve the loss of their big brother.

"Gone but never forgotten they will be proud to carry his legacy on in their future lives.”

Mr Williams was described as having a heart of gold (Image: Supplied)

The incident happened in Mountain Ash (red box) just before Christmas (Image: Google Maps)

South Wales Police were in attendance at the scene of the crash which occurred in the evening, with the duty officer saying at the time police expected to be at the incident for some time.

The family went on to thank everyone for their support.

“We want to thank all people who helped at the scene including members of the public who did all they could for Jordan.

“To the emergency services, paramedics and air ambulance in attendance we thank you from the bottom of our hearts for trying to save our son Jordan.

“Rest in peace a much-loved son and brother we will always love you forever”.