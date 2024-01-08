Every Monday on our New Arrivals page we give them a big welcome to the world.

If you’ve recently had a baby and would like to share your news with us go to www.southwalesargus.co.uk/new-baby/ and fill in our easy-to-use Q&A.

Cora Ann Conlon was born at the Grange on Tuesday, November 21, weighing 4lbs, 14oz - after five days of induction followed by a caesarian section. Her mum and dad are called Zoe Trythall and Gerwyn Conlon, who live in Abertillery, and she is a new baby sister for Ada Gail, six; Ellie, 18; and Ashleigh, 20.

Malachi Kayden Price was born at the Grange on Wednesday, December 13 weighing 6lbs, 11oz - after 30 hours of labour. He is still in the NICU, but parents Rickayah and Michael Price are looking forward to bringing him home to Trevethin soon. They said: "He is such a fighter we are so so proud of you Malachi. We named Malachi his name after God's messenger because on October 18, 2022, we lost his nan Sally-Ann Price, so we wanted his name to resemble her as Sally is looking down on our special boy."

Ryleigh-Jai Heames was born at the Grange at 2.17am on Friday, December 15, weighing 5lbs, 11oz, to first-time parents Alysha Hurley and Jack Heames, who live in Bettws, Newport.

George Alexander Crandon was born at the Grange on Friday, December 8, weighing 7lbs, 6oz - a little sister for Darcy, aged 2. Mum Miriam Crandon, who lives in Caldicot said: "His sister is over the moon to have a little brother to look after."

Mabel Dolly Watkins was born at the Grange on Saturday, December 23 - just two days before Christmas - weighing 6lbs. Mum and dad's names are Georgia Fitzgerald and James Watkins, and they live in Pontypool.