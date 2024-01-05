The former lobbyist and political adviser died after suffering long-lasting symptoms from coronavirus.

Mr Draper fell seriously ill with Covid-19 in March 2020 and spent 13 months in hospital before he was discharged.

Despite being free of the virus, he had suffered long-lasting damage to his organs and required daily care.

In a post on Instagram following the death of her husband, the Good Morning Britain presenter said: “I’m sad to have to tell you all that my darling husband Derek has passed away.

“As some of you may know he has been critically ill following a cardiac arrest in early December which, because of the damage inflicted by Covid in March 2020, led to further complications.

“Derek was surrounded by his family in his final days and I was by his side holding his hand throughout the last long hours and when he passed. I have so much more to say, and of course I will do so in due course, but for now I just want to thank all the medical teams who fought so hard to save him and to make his final moments as comfortable and dignified as possible.

“Sending so much love and thanks to all of you who have so generously given our family so much support. Rest gently and peacefully now Derek, my love, I was so lucky to have you in my life.”

In 2021, Good Morning Britain presenter Garraway won a prize at the National Television Awards for the documentary Finding Derek, about her family’s experience during the pandemic.

It detailed her husband’s treatment and his subsequent return to their family home.

In July 2022, Garraway confirmed Mr Draper had been readmitted to hospital and later that month it was reported that his condition had worsened.

His battle with the virus won much attention and support, including from former prime minister Boris Johnson and the royal family.

Garraway and Mr Draper married in 2005 and had two children, Darcey and Billy.

More to follow