JD Wetherspoon is offering pints for just £1.99 over the next two weeks to help celebrate the new year.
The chain operates roughly 800 pubs around the UK and Ireland, and customers across the country will be able to enjoy a cut price pint until January 17.
The drinks featured in the sale are draught beers and cider, spirits , classic cocktails and Corona Tropical seltzers.
These are some of the drinks included in the January sale:
- Sharp’s Doom Bar;
- Bud Light;
- Worthington’s;
- Budweiser;
- Stowford Press;
- Au Vodka;
- XIX Vodka mixed berry;
- Espresso Martini;
- Strawberry Daiquiri;
- Tommy’s Margarita.
The low-alcohol and alcohol-free drinks included in the sale are Erdinger, BrewDog Punk AF, Stella Artois, Heineken 0.0, Kopparberg Strawberry & Lime, Adnams Ghost Ship and Beck’s Blue.
There are also discounts on a range of soft drinks (Diet Pepsi, Pepsi Max, R White’s lemonade, Pepsi Max cherry) and Lavazza coffee (with free refills, as well as tea and hot chocolate).
Wetherspoon customers will also be able to enjoy cut price deals on food over the next two weeks.
With the pub chain saying: “Customers can enjoy savings on food, with an offer on the small breakfast (fried egg, bacon, sausage, baked beans and a hash brown).
“The pubs will also offer discounts on a range of small plates (including halloumi-style fries, chicken wings and nachos) as part of the ‘3 for’ small plates offer.
“There will also be a selection of burgers (to include a soft drink or alcoholic drink, from a choice of 150 drinks) included in the sale: American burger, classic beef burger, crunchy chicken strip burger (all served with chips) and skinny beef burger (served with a side salad).”
Wetherspoons pubs in Gwent:
- Newport: The Godfrey Morgan, Chepstow Road
- Newport: The John Wallace Linton, Cambrian Centre
- Abergavenny: The Coliseum, Lion Street
- Abertillery: The Pontlottyn, Somerset Street
- Blackwood: The Wyndham Arms, Dunraven Place
- Caerphilly: The Malcolm Uphill, Cardiff Road
- Chepstow: The Bell Hanger, St Mary Street
- Cwmbran: The John Fielding, Caradoc Road
- Ebbw Vale: The Picture House, Market Street
- Monmouth: The King’s Head, Agincourt Square
- Tredegar: The Olympia, Morgan Street
