Rhain Gething, 28, was spotted by officers carrying out a suspected deal in Monmouth from a car window in September 2021.

He was arrested and found with 13 “party bags” of cocaine which had a 59 per cent purity and a potential street value of £520.

Gething also had £2,690 of cash that was he was keeping in a laptop bag, prosecutor Ruth Smith told Cardiff Crown Court.

Despite being caught red-handed, the defendant wasn’t charged by Gwent Police until September 2023.

MORE NEWS: Man to stand trial after he denies raping woman

The judge, Recorder Jonathan Rees KC, said this “unexplained” delay in bringing the case to justice was a factor in him suspending Gething’s sentence.

The defendant could have faced up to five years in prison had the matter been dealt with properly.

His sentence was reduced to the suspendible term of two years because of the hold up as well as further mitigation which included a number of personal tragedies.

Gething, of Carbonne Close, Monmouth pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine with intent to supply and offering to supply ketamine.

He had no previous convictions.

Ben Waters representing him said his client found himself homeless when he was a teenager.

“The defendant became involved in drugs,” he told the court.

“It became a way to cope with his tragic circumstances from a young age.”

Mr Waters said Gething’s brother and father had both suffered brain injuries and added: “He was also present and witnessed a close friend drown.”

The defendant has recently become a father and is planning on moving to Bristol with his girlfriend and has enrolled on an electronic music production course in the city.

Recorder Rees told him: “I take into account that you have suffered significant personal trauma in your life.”

Gething handed a two-year prison term that was suspended for two years.

During that time he must carry out 250 hours of unpaid work and complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement.