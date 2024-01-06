The project will begin on Monday, January 7, according to Rogerstone councillor Chris Reeks.

The closure will affect the section of the canal between Brickyard Lane, at Fourteen Locks, to Barrack Hill.

Cllr Reeks adds that there will not be an alternative route for the duration of the works.

The bridge across the Monmouthshire and Brecon canal, just south of Brunel Avenue and the Fourteen Locks visitor centre, was closed for around ten days in November for work on the junctions between Cwm Lane and the canal path.

Posting to X (formerly Twitter) on the morning of January 5, Cllr Reeks said: “From Monday, January 7, Newport City Council will be closing the canal pathway from Brickyard Lane 14 Locks through to Barrack Hill for vegetation clearance. The closure may last up to 21 days, but unfortunately there won’t be an alternative route in place.”