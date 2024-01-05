Posting to X (formerly Twitter), Traffic Wales South said: “This little one was found by our Traffic Officers after being struck by a vehicle on the M4 around Pyle but was amazingly unharmed!”

The beautiful bird was safely released after a night at Afon Vet Centre in Neath, which meant it could spend National Bird Day in the open air.

Sparrowhawks are small birds of prey that have adapted to hunt in confined spaces like condensed woodland or gardens.

Adult males have a bluish-grey back and wings and orange-brown bars on the chest and belly. Females and young birds have brown backs and wings and brown bars underneath.