A force statement, issued just after 1.30pm on Friday, January 5, said: "We’re renewing our appeal for information to find Shane Carter from the Gelligaer area.

"Carter, 50, breached his licence conditions following his release from prison on 27 January 2022 and is now recalled to prison.

"He received a sentence of five years and three months in prison for possession of drugs with intent to supply, at Cardiff Crown Court on 16 August 2019.

"If you have any information about his whereabouts, call 101 or send us a direct message on Facebook or Twitter quoting log reference 2300408988.

"Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with details."