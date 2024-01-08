Stephen Hodges, 38, was sentenced at Newport Magistrates' Court after he pleaded guilty to committing the offences in Caldicot.

The defendant, of Mounton Court, Shirenewton, Chepstow admitted possession of 16 prohibited images of a children and possession of 27 extreme pornographic images involving bestiality.

The offences occurred in May 2022.

Hodges was handed a suspended jail sentence because of his “lack of previous convictions and his remorse”.

The eight-month prison sentence will be suspended for 24 months.

During that period he must carry out 240 hours of unpaid work and complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Hodges was made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order that lasts for five years.

The defendant must also pay a £187 surcharge and £85 costs.