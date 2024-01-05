Natural Resources Wales issued a flood warning for "undefended" parts of the River Wye in Monmouth on Tuesday, January 2, and updated it again this afternoon.

It said: At 13.30pm. the level at Ross-on-Wye was 4.41 metres and falling. A peak level of 4.78 metres occurred at 5.30am yesterday. The level at Monmouth was 5.56 metres and falling.

"A peak level of 5.99 metres occurred at 6.30pm yesterday.

"The rowing club underpass gates have been closed. The level at Grosmont was 1 metre and steady. A peak level of 3.75 metres occurred at 5pm.

NRW also issued an alert for the Wye and Monnow rivers in Monmouthshire on Sunday, December 24, and updated it earlier today.

The alert said: “Storm Henk has affected this region. River Levels have responded to recent rainfall. River levels are above normal and will remain high within the Rivers Wye and Monnow in Monmouth over the weekend. Flooding of Low-lying land and roads is expected. The rowing club underpass gates have been closed. We will continue to monitor the situation.”

Gwent Police have advised that motorists do not go through roads with “road closed” or flood signage, never attempt to go through flood water, and report all flooding to your local council.