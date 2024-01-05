Kyle Vaughan did not return after leaving his Newbridge home for the evening.

The Argus has reported on the case for the past 11 years.

On the day of his disappearance, the car he was driving, a silver Peugeot 306, was involved in a single vehicle collision on the A467 between Crosskeys and Risca, Gwent Police have said.

It is believed Mr Vaughan was wearing a dark beanie hat, dark t-shirt, three-quarter length denim shorts, white trainers and a gold chain on the evening that he disappeared.

Over the 11-year-long investigation, Gwent Police have interviewed more than 200 people and taken nearly 900 witness statements, having initially launched a missing person enquiry that turned into a murder investigation.

Detective Chief Superintendent Nicky Brain, the force’s head of crime, said: “Our investigation into what happened to Kyle that night in December remains very much active.

“Eleven years on, we remain in contact with Kyle’s family.

“This has obviously been an extensive enquiry and it remains with our major investigation team.

“Unfortunately, though, we still don’t have the answers we need and Kyle’s family so desperately want.”

Det Chief Supt Brain added: “Any information we receive from members of the public is recorded and investigated.

“We’re still keen to receive any information that may assist our enquiries, however minor you may feel it is.

“Anyone with any information can call us on 101, send us a direct message on social media, or alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”