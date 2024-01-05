The Met Office has forecast sunny spells throughout South Wales this weekend.

Although the sun was shining today, temperatures dropped to as low as 6 degrees Celsius.

Friday, January 5

Frost could settle in over the weekend as temperatures drop but the sun will be shining, according to Met Office (Image: Ruby Qaimkhani, Newsquest)

Friday has been much brighter than the past few days, with sunny spells and scattered showers across South Wales.

Flood warnings are still in place in some areas, including around the River Wye in Monmouth.

Floodline has said the water level at Ross-on-Wye is around 4.41 meters and falling. This means standing flood water is getting lower and may dry up by the end of the weekend.



High Water Levels River Usk at Abergavenny (Image: Matthew John Morris)

The Met Office has said rainfall and flooding will ease this weekend, but temperatures will drop to five degrees in some parts of South Wales, which could lead to ice.

While other parts of Wales will get even colder as you go north from Abergavenny, where temperatures could drop to three degrees or below.

Saturday, January 6

Wrap up warm as Saturday will see similar temperatures to Friday.

With lows of three degrees and highs of seven degrees, there will be a chill in the air as the weekend begins.

Sunny spells will once again create a bright start to the weekend as Caerphilly, Newport and Monmouthshire stay relatively dry.

Some areas may get rain but according to the Met Office, but largely this rain should miss South Wales.

Frost could affect rural parts of South Wales.

Temperatures could drop to 2 degrees by Sunday (Image: Met Office)

Parts of Monmouth will see highs of seven degrees, with lows of two degrees.

Sunday, January 7

Areas of South Wales will see generally dry conditions on Sunday, although the Met Office predicts we could see snowfall in the morning.

Winds of up to 11mph will affect parts of Caerphilly and Blaenau Gwent.

Similar forecasts have been predicted for Sunday as Saturday, with winds of up to 20mph hitting Chepstow and Newport.