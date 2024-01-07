Jody Goldsworthy, 44, studied theology, trained as a youth worker and worked as a chef for 12 years. He is also a survivor of childhood abuse and domestic abuse in his previous marriage.

Last February, he launched Jonathan’s House Ministries – a Christian organisation open to people of "all faiths and none".

The organisation, which Mr Goldsworthy hopes will obtain community interest company status, also aims to open call centres across the country and train church leaders on how they should recognise and respond to abuse.

Explaining the need for a men's-only refuge, he said: “Women will always be given a head start to get into a refuge.

"My wife was also a victim in her previous marriage and she had all the support you can get from Women’s Aid.

"That support for men isn’t there.

“Male victims of domestic abuse are generally not supported and end up the streets. Once they are on the street, you’re looking at drug abuse, addiction and other problems."

The organisation's name pays tribute to Jonathan, the Biblical character who was a friend to David when he was being abused and helped him transition from being a victim to someone who could lead.

“When I went through it, and even got out of it, there was no support for men," said Mr Goldsworthy, a teaching assistant at Newport's Lliswerry High School. "I was told to man up.

“We’re not here to be a crutch, but to help that transition – help them come out with their heads held high and families intact, and lead a life free of trauma,” he told the Argus. "I want to change the narrative so men know it’s okay to talk – there’s someone on the phone who will listen and help.

“I’m not looking to open just one refuge in Wales but multiple. The more support we have, the more we can give. It doesn’t matter to me where the first is, but it matters that we get the process started.”

You can call the Jonathan's House Ministries Helpline on 0800 52 44 202.