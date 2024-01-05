A MAN police were looking for in connection with an investigation into an incident of affray has been found.
Earlier this week police appealing to find two men from Torfaen.
One of the two was Tristan Chapman, 28, who was also linked to the Newport area as well as Torfaen.
And on Friday Gwent Police said Chapman had been found, and was helping them with investigations.
