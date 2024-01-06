Newport City Radio becomes the first official community partner of the Corn Exchange, High Street, which welcomed visitors for the first time on New Year’s Eve and aims to host its first headline act – The Bug Club – on March 2.

“We are just so excited,” said Newport City Radio managing director Ian Lamsdale. “Our motto for this year is ‘Even More in 24’, and we’re already bringing that to the city and our volunteers.

“This space is just perfect for us to deliver the projects we have in mind for 2024 – and the fact that we are now in the city centre is a bonus!”

The move marks a departure for Newport City Radio from The Neon, Clarence Place, which was subject to a police investigation spanning several days after the discovery of a “large-scale” cannabis farm.

Corn Exchange steering group chair Sam Dabb, who is also operations manager of Le Pub, said: “Community is at the heart of everything we do here, and so to be able to work with Newport City Radio and their amazing team of volunteers is a great way for us to reaffirm that commitment to the city, and a great way to get our partnership working off to a strong start!

“I’m looking forward to seeing what this partnership brings.”

Newport City Radio volunteers are so excited about their new home (Image: Corn Exchange)

The Corn Exchange group submitted their plans, to turn the formerly vacant building into a busy and versatile events space, to Newport City Council on Wednesday, December 6.

They expect to have six full-time employees and another 12 on a part-time basis.

The project has brought in more than £44,000 through a Community Share Offer, which allows members of the public to become a stakeholder with an investment as little as £200.

Zac Mather, who will later this year be supporting Foo Fighters on Tour with his band CHROMA, is the Corn Exchange’s digital marketing officer.

He said: “Within the first year of being open, we’re going to throw absolutely everything and anything we come up with to see what works and find that balance.”