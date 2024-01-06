The new menu launched on Thursday, January 4 and customers can get their hands on it in Costa Coffee stores nationwide.

Plant-based items are also on the menu in a nod to Veganuary as the coffee shop chain partners with BOSH!, plant-based culinary experts.

These items at Costa Coffee are suitable for vegans, vegetarians, flexitarians or those who are looking to reduce their meat intake.

Orange and Raspberry Victoria Sponge, Lemon Drizzle Loaf Cake and Banana Loaf Cake are all on the new menu (Image: Costa Coffee)

Costa Coffee to launch new menu for January 2024

Plant-based food:

Plant-Based Saucy Chicken Fajita Wrap (new)

Plant-Based Smokin’ BBQ Chicken Panini

Plant-Based Crackin’ Ham and Cheeze Toastie (new)

Plant-Based Smashin’ Sausage Bap

Other food:

Pork and Apple Sausage Roll (new)

Raisin and Almond Granola Pot (new)

Hog Roast Toastie

Heinz Beanz and Cheese Toastie

Roast Chicken and Bacon Toastie

Caramelised Biscuit Rocky Road (new)

Double Chocolate Cookie (new)

Chocolate and Pecan Slice

Fruity Flapjack (Vegan and Gluten Free)

Lemon Drizzle Loaf Cake (new recipe)

Banana Loaf Cake (new)

Orange and Raspberry Victoria Sponge (new)

Chocolate & Caramel Muffin made with Rolo

Salted Caramel Brownie

Blueberry Muffin

Sicilian Lemon Muffin

Chocolate Cornflake Cake

You can enjoy savoury snacks from the new menu including the Roast Chicken And Bacon Toastie and Pork And Apple Sausage Roll (Image: Costa Coffee)

Costa Coffee to launch Hot Milkshakes this January

Costa Coffee customers can get their hands on the new Hot Milkshakes from this week.

The new drinks are available in three flavours - White Chocolate and Strawberry, Salted Caramel Coffee and Chocolate Hazel.

The Hot Milkshakes are hot and thick and can be sipped through a straw.

They come topped with Light Whip, and depending on what flavour opted for, a choice of sprinkles, sweet caramel vermicelli or chocolate brownie crumbs.

Although they're pictured in milkshake glasses, they won't be served in them.

All of Costa Coffee’s handcrafted drinks can be customised to suit your taste, including with alternative milk, removing or adding toppings, adding flavour with a syrup or sauce or changing from whipped cream to a Light Whip.

Naomi Matthews, Food Commercial Director UK & Ireland at Costa Coffee, said: “Feeling the January blues? Don't worry, Costa Coffee has got your back! Brighten your day with our amazing new January menu, featuring revolutionary Hot Milkshakes that will make you say yes, please!

“We've also teamed up with the talented BOSH! for a delicious plant-based collaboration. Come on in and let Costa Coffee kick start your new year!”