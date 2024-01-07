STARBUCKS has announced a new menu for this winter with new and returning items included.
Customers can choose from a variety of food and drinks to tuck into and if you’re wondering which treats are available, look no further.
Here are all the winter menu items you can now buy at Starbucks.
What’s included on the Starbucks winter menu 2024?
All Starbucks drinks can be customised to be hot or cold.
Drinks:
- Almond Biscotti Oat Latte (new) - Starbucks Signature Espresso Roast infused with biscotti biscuit flavour and nutty almonds. It’s paired with a creamy oat dairy alternative and topped with almond biscotti-flavoured biscuit. RRP £4.30 (Tall size).
- Iced Almond Biscotti Oat Latte (new) – The same drink as above but poured over ice for a cold alternative. RRP £4.30 (Tall size).
- Golden Caramel White Hot Chocolate (new) - Caramel-flavoured white chocolate sauce and milk make a smooth and creamy white hot chocolate. Topped with whipped cream and golden, caramel-flavoured sauce. RRP £4.35 (Tall size).
Prices may vary based on different locations.
Food:
- Egg White Bites with Three Cheese and Red Pepper (new)
- Mango & Pineapple Overnight Oats (new)
- Berry Crunch Yoghurt Pot
- Cookies and Cream Cake Pop (new)
- Caramel White Chocolate Blondie (new)
- Almond Biscotti Cookie (new)
- Cheese & Marmite Mini Ciabatta
How to get the new Starbucks menu items
Starbucks’ new menu will be available to buy from Thursday, January 4.
Customers can buy the items in all Starbucks stores and drive-thrus across the UK.
Orders can be made through the Starbucks UK app or via Deliveroo, Just Eat and Uber Eats in more than 630 stores.
