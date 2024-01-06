The privately-owned Newport Student Village (Campus Accommodation) at Endeavour House, Usk Way, is listed among other city hotels by travel agency Booking.com.

The property description reads: “The self-catering apartments are set within student accommodation. The apartments offer en-suite bedrooms and include a fully fitted kitchen with fridge/freezer, oven, hob, microwave, kettle, toaster, pots, pans, crockery, cutlery, table, chairs and sofa.

“Each apartment has got five individual bedrooms, sharing one large kitchen/dining area. Tea/coffee making facilities are available. Linen, towels and toiletries are provided in each room.”

The apartments come with fully fitted kitchens and free WiFi - perfect for exam study (Image: Booking.com)

The listing is particularly popular among couples, who rate it 8.6 out of 10 for a two-person trip. The campus is also described as “perfect for a one-night stay”.

Guests can check in between 3pm and midnight, so long as they give Campus Living Villages advanced notice of arrival, and check out from midnight to 11am.

The minimum age for check-in is 18; children are not allowed. Smoking, parties, events and pets are also not permitted.

'Magnificent modern block'





The listed host, Campus Living Villages, say their campus is the “smart alternative” to a hotel, offering en-suite bathrooms, fully equipped kitchens and free WiFi – perfect for exam preparations.

Figures show the University of South Wales registered 2,608 people studying in Newport in 2022, down from around 10,000 at the University of Wales, Newport, in 2010.

Guests are not allowed to bring pets or throw parties at the campus accommodation (Image: Booking.com)

A spokesperson for the university previously told the Argus there was “planned growth” at the campus despite a “challenging higher education environment”.

They added: “We recognise that we have more than just a role of offering education, and truly value the rich partnership working that takes place and look forward to continuing to deliver for the city and wider region.”

Cllr Matthew Evans, leader of the Newport Conservatives group, says the accommodation’s listing on Booking.com is “extremely sad to see”.

“This magnificent modern block was originally built to cater for Newport’s once booming student population,” he said. “It’s now been reduced to being used as a bargain budget hotel with ridiculously cheap prices.

“It’s a terrible indictment of where we are at the moment in terms of Newport’s University.”

Conservative campaigner Michael Enea, who spotted the rooms online, called it "absolutely ridiculous".

“Newport should learn from Gloucester, where the university there has purchased the old Debenhams site and is in massive growth," he said. This was backed by their local council. While other cities are driving forward on student numbers, Newport is stagnant.”