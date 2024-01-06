AN ILLEGAL off-road bike was seized by police on Friday evening.
The neighbourhood policing team of officers for Blaenau Gwent from Gwent Police announced the off-road biker had been stopped and the bike seized just before 9pm on Friday night.
As part of the ongoing Operation Harley, Gwent Police’s response to targeting off-road vehicles that damage land, cause disturbances in communities and put other road users and pedestrians at risk, which has been in place since 2020, the bike was taken to remove another "nuisance" from the streets.
According to Gwent Police, the rider did not stop for their E-relief officers when asked, resulting in a chase.
#Tredegarnpt. The rider of this illegal off road bike thought that he would not bother stopping for our #Erelief response colleagues this afternoon. He failed in his quest. Another nuisance machine taken off our roads. #oneteam #OpHarley #notonourwatch pic.twitter.com/jusT15h21X
— Gwent Police | Blaenau Gwent Officers (@GPBlaenauGwent) January 5, 2024
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here