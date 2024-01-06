The neighbourhood policing team of officers for Blaenau Gwent from Gwent Police announced the off-road biker had been stopped and the bike seized just before 9pm on Friday night.

As part of the ongoing Operation Harley, Gwent Police’s response to targeting off-road vehicles that damage land, cause disturbances in communities and put other road users and pedestrians at risk, which has been in place since 2020, the bike was taken to remove another "nuisance" from the streets.

According to Gwent Police, the rider did not stop for their E-relief officers when asked, resulting in a chase.

#Tredegarnpt. The rider of this illegal off road bike thought that he would not bother stopping for our #Erelief response colleagues this afternoon. He failed in his quest. Another nuisance machine taken off our roads. #oneteam #OpHarley #notonourwatch pic.twitter.com/jusT15h21X

— Gwent Police | Blaenau Gwent Officers (@GPBlaenauGwent) January 5, 2024