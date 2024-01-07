Sparkle, which provides support across Gwent at its dedicated Serennu Centre in Rogerstone, as well as at Abergavenny's Nevill Hall Hospital and Caerphilly Children's Centre, has said a drop in fundraising, exacerbated by the ongoing impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, has meant its reserves have now fallen to such a level that it is required to cut its costs in line with Charity Commission guidelines.

The charity needs to raise £750,000 every year in order to maintain the support and leisure services it provides to 935 children, young people and their families.

But a marked drop in donations and grant funding over the past few years means costs are now in excess of income.

Sparkle chairwoman Janet Kelly said: “It is with a heavy heart that we are having to review all our services.

"We have already undertaken a review of all expenditure and have introduced several cost saving measures, such as a recruitment freeze on paid staff and other measures.

“Now we have no option but to review all our services.”

The charity says it is doing all it can to avoid reducing staff and the support it offers to children and young people with complex needs and their families.

It has launched a consultation process with leisure and office staff and has written to the families of all the children and young people it supports.

A meeting will be held with parents on Monday, January 8, at 6.30pm in the Serennu Children’s Centre to allow for any questions and concerns to be aired.

All the children and young people supported by Sparkle have complex needs, and the charity provides family liaison officers to help families cope with any questions they have about their child’s diagnosis.

It also provides leisure facilities so disabled children and young people can access the same sort of clubs as able-bodied children and young people and it provides swimming lessons and access to a cinema.

But the decision to cut costs will impact on these services, Sparkle has said.

Ms Kelly added: “It is a sad day for the charity but we have had to put our costs onto a more sustainable level.

“We will now carry out a consultation process and will always work hard to seek new ways of increasing our income through fundraising, grant applications and corporate donations."

For more information visit sparkleappeal.org/about/fundraise