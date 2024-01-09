Mary Kelly of Cwmbran travelled to St Pierre Golf Club in Chepstow to meet nine-month-old Labrador Wayne, named after her late son Wayne Strawford, of St Dials.

Wayne was 57 when he died two years ago, prompting his mum and friends to name a puppy in his memory. They ran car boot stalls, raffles and a social evening, raising £5,000 for Guide Dogs Cymru.

Guide Dog puppy Wayne has been named for Mary's son Wayne Strawford, who died two years ago (Image: Guide Dogs Cymru)

Ms Kelly said: “The puppy was everything Wayne would have wanted a guide dog to be. He is being considered a potential stud dog, helping to produce lots of little Waynes to be the guide dogs of the future!”

She said guide dogs meant everything to her son.

“He was so proud of his own guide dog, Alfie,” said Ms Kelly.

“They loved each other to bits. They attended all the local fundraising events, and people loved to come over and stroke Alfie.

"Then Wayne started to feel ill, and it became a bit more of a challenge. He found it exhausting, but he could still remember the names of all the guide dogs he encountered, if not the owners.”

Wayne’s other passion in life was astronomy, and in 2019 he raised money to name a guide dog puppy after Laika, the first dog in space.

He was proud to meet the puppy, who went on to qualify as a guide dog and is now working in the Southampton area.

Wayne Strawford met the puppy he named Laika in 2019 (Image: Guide Dogs Cymru)

Wayne first suffered sight loss as a child and his condition gradually worsened. Despite this, he had been fascinated by space travel since the moon landings and attended astronomy classes in Croesyceiliog with Alfie at his side.

He was just old enough to recall the moon landings in 1969.

During an interview with the Argus in 2019, Wayne shared: “I had sight loss as a child and it gradually worsened. I wear glasses to cut out ultra-violet light so I can only see shapes, no colours.”

Wayne's home was full of space memorabilia, including a life-sized papier mache astronaut, which his mother auctioned for Guide Dogs Cymru.

To find out how you could name a guide dog puppy after someone special, please visit www.guidedogs.org.uk/NAP.