Abertillery Library, run by the Aneurin Leisure Trust, will relocate from its existing location in Castle Street to the more accessible Town Centre location once the works are completed.

The ground floor accessed through the main entrance on the high street will house the libraries book stock with the first floor offering an open plan digital space for communal use.

The upper floor will be used by Aneurin Leisure adult education which will include a multi-use and digital learning classroom, reception area and a meeting room.

The scheme is a collaboration between Blaenau Gwent Council, Aneurin Leisure Trust, and the Welsh Government, with funding from a number of places, including the Government's Transforming Towns Regeneration Programme.

Completion of the works is anticipated by autumn 2024.