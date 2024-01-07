If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to www.manytearsrescue.org/ for full contact details and to find out more. Or telephone 01269 843084.

You can also donate money to the charity to help it carry on its rescue work by visiting the same website.

Nori three-year-old male Poodle

Nori has come to the rescue from a breeder to find his forever home.

He is typically a nervous boy but he does become a lot more confident when he is with his kennel friends.

Nori has never lived in a home before and will need to learn all about house training and how to walk on a lead or harness.

He would need to be rehomed where there is a kind resident dog to boost his confidence.

Molly - two year old female Collie

Molly wants nothing more than love and someone to throw a ball for her.

She has been a pet before but her owner’s circumstances changed and so she needs a new home.

She is a wonderful clever collie.

Lemon - 11-month-old male Shihtzu

Lemon is a gorgeous boy who has come from a breeder.

He is a slightly larger shih tzu but that just means there's more of him to love!

Lemon has an under bite which doesn't bother him and he eats fine. His feet turn outwards which just adds to his cuteness!

In time and with love and patience Lemon will start to realise there is nothing to worry about.

He will need a home with at least one other dog to help his confidence and he will watch them and copy what they do which will help him with lead walking and house training.

Kevin - one year old male Crossbreed

Kevin originally came to us as a four month old puppy. We were unsure what breed he was and he found a lovely home but he just kept growing.

Now he is a very large boy at 45kg and his owners felt they were unable to manage him and made the heartbreaking decision to return him through no fault of his own.

We are told he is good with children and with other dogs. He is quite a calm boy.

He would like a quiet home with adopters who have plenty of time to spend with him.

He could be homed as an only dog in the right circumstances and we would consider homing him with older dog savvy children.

Antony - nine-year-old male Tibetan Spaniel

Antony has come from his breeder to find a loving home.

Antony loves to be cuddled, fussed and loved and may have been a pet before at some point in his life.

He could be rehomed as the only dog in the home.

He will need to learn about house training and how to walk on a lead.