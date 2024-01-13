The Turkish restaurant was originally announced as being the final food business to open at the Cwmbran Leisure site in October 2023, alongside the Legend: World Buffet Restaurant, which replaced Dolce Vita.

It will become part of the dominant leisure scene in Cwmbran, joining big names such as Harvester and Pepe’s Piri Piri Chicken.

Other popular leisure companies onsite include Vue cinema, Hollywood Bowl, a tanning salon and a gym.

Yes Baba will take up unit 3a of the park, with the new address officially being unit 6, as the restaurant is quite large.

As an independent business, this will be the first Yes Baba restaurant in the UK, with South Wales having the honour of being first to sample the unique Turkish cuisine on offer.

The Yes Baba team are bringing Turkish cuisine to South Wales (Image: Yes Baba / Cwmbran Centre)Yes Baba is currently open from midday until 9pm most days. If you would like to find out more detail such as the menu, you can visit the Cwmbran Leisure park website, or social media pages.

The Cwmbran Leisure scheme is now fully let, which is seen as a major success by owner LCP Group, who only acquired it at the start of 2023.

Asset manager of national commercial property and investment at LCP, Alex Williams said of adding Yes Baba and Legend to the site: “Adding Yes Baba and Legend to the dining line-up at Cwmbran Leisure is fantastic news for the town.

“They complement our existing strong leisure line up fantastically well and demonstrate Cwmbran’s continued attractiveness as one of South Wales’s leading retail and leisure destinations.”

LCP Group, which is part of M Core, one of the largest and privately held commercial property portfolios in the UK, also purchased the Cwmbran Centre at the beginning of 2022.

The team have been delighted with the speed at which both the leisure park and the centre have been gaining mirroring success.

In 2023 alone, the Cwmbran Centre welcomed more than half a dozen businesses, boosting the footfall of visitors.

Cwmbran serves an extensive catchment of 683,000 people and benefits from footfall of more than 19 million visitors a year.

M Core has a strong appetite for investment and is actively seeking opportunities across the country, with more than £160m invested in 25 retail centres in the past 12 months alone.