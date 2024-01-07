If you want to start preparing for your family’s spring, summer, autumn and winter breaks then you’re going to need to know when you children are on school holidays.

To help you out, we’ve gathered all of the key dates for when youngsters will be off school, including bank holidays.

School holidays in the UK vary depending on your location. To find your area’s school holidays, you can visit the government website and enter your postcode.

Children have school holidays throughout the year and they get bank holidays as days off too (Image: Getty Images)

School holidays in England and Wales 2024

According to iNews, the majority of schools in England and Wales will be given days off on the following dates:

Spring term

Start of term: Monday January 8

Half term: Monday, February 12 to Friday, February 16

End of term: Thursday March 28, 2024 (England) and Friday March, 22 (Wales)

Easter holiday: Friday, March 29 to Friday, April 12

Summer term

Start of term: Monday, April 15 (England) and Monday, April 8 (Wales)

May bank holiday: Monday, May 6

Half term: Monday, May 27 to Friday, May 31

End of term: Wednesday, July 24

Youngsters will also be given the bank holidays off. Here are the UK bank holidays that will take place in 2024.

UK bank holidays 2024

January 1 - New Year’s Day

January 2 – 2nd January (Scotland only)

March 29 - Good Friday

April 1 - Easter Monday (England and Wales)

May 6 - Early May bank holiday

May 27 - Spring bank holiday

August 5 – Summer bank holiday (Scotland only)

August 26 - Summer bank holiday (England and Wales)

December 2 – St Andrew’s Day substitute day (Scotland only)

December 25 - Christmas Day

December 26 - Boxing Day

It’s worth noting these days off when organising your 2024 adventures.