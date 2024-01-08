The Welsh Government has placed an order for the section of the motorway between junction 23 of the M4 at Rogiet to junction two at the Newhouse Interchange.

The order – which runs from Monday, January 15 until Sunday, March 31 - allows a 40mph limit to be put in place between two junctions between 6am and 8pm, and for the road to be closed entirely between 8pm and 6am.

Traffic travelling eastbound will be diverted along the M4 to junction 20 at the Almondsbury Interchange, onto the M5 southbound, before joining the M5 northbound at junction 16 at the Filton and Thornbury Interchange, and then re-joining the M4 westbound to join the M48 at junction 21, the Awkley Interchnage.

Traffic travelling westbound will be diverted along the M4 eastbound to junction 20 at the Almondsbury Interchange, join the M4 southbound to junction 16 at the Filton and Thornbury Interchange, and re-join the M5 northbound, before re-joining the M4 westbound at junction 23 for Rogiet.

This does not mean the 40mph limit and road closures will be in force every day during this period, rather that it can be put into place were needed.

For more information visit gov.wales/road-orders