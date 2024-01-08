The northbound carriageway of the road will be closed between the Coldra roundabout at the Raglan Interchange, where it joins the A40, between 8pm on Saturday, January 13 until 6am the following morning. It will also be closed between the same times between Saturday, January 20, and the following day, and Saturday, January 27, and the following day.

The slip road at the Coldra that joins the M4 with the A449 will also be closed, as will other connected junctions.

The order has been put in place by the Welsh Government to allow transportation of abnormal loads.