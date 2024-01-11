Chopstix Noodle Bar, which has a branch in Cwmbran, is bringing the ‘All Leaf, No Beef’ Teriyaki to its stores across the nation, hitting menus from Tuesday, January 9.

Mixing plant based ‘beef’ strips with peppers, onions and Chopstix’ secret recipe sweet Teriyaki sauce, the special topping gives Pan-Asian fanatics a way to stick to their vegan goals while still chowing down on authentic Chinese food.

Chopstix’s latest vegan offering follows a number of menu items that have been added over the years since the brand’s first vegan dish, the Green Thai Tofu Curry that was launched in 2019.

Rob Burns, marketing director for Chopstix said: “We wanted to bring something totally fresh for those that are trying out the vegan lifestyle this January, giving Pan-Asian food lovers a tasty and healthy option that is totally meat free.

“Whether you’re just starting on your vegan journey or you’ve been plant-based for years, the ‘All Leaf No Beef’ Teriyaki will definitely hit the spot.”

As with the rest of Chopstix vegan range, the dish’s plant-based protein, which is sourced from Europe by Miami Foods, is GMO, antibiotics, palm oil and cholesterol free, as well as being a high source of protein and fibre and low in saturated fats.

Dishes are also available to order from most of the country's top delivery platforms including UberEats, Deliveroo and Just Eat.