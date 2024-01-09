Torfaen Pickleball Club was founded in December 2013.

Pickleball is a racquet sport played on a court, both indoors and outdoors, and can be described as a mix of tennis, squash and table tennis.

The sport is suitable for all ages and doesn’t have a high impact on players' joints like other sports.

John Price, club chairman, said: "On December 3, 2013, the first game of pickleball in Wales took place in Torfaen at Cwmbran stadium. The participants were me, Janet Price, Tania Howard, Bernard and Paulette Powell.

"From this small beginning, the game has spread and is now played throughout Wales and is one of the fastest-growing sports in the world. The Torfaen club has grown to 120 members who celebrated the tenth anniversary with a festive tournament."

Club members play on:

Monday, Wednesday and Friday: 10am to midday at Cwmbran Stadium;

Friday: 7 to 9pm at Cwmbran Stadium;

Tuesday and Thursday: 10am to midday at Pontypool park, weather permitting.

Beginners sessions are held at Cwmbran Stadium from 9am to 10am on Wednesdays, and 10am to 11am on Friday. To attend beginners sessions email torfaenpickleballclub@gmail.com

For more information visit cwmbran-pickleball.co.uk/