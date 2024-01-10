Beaufort Hill Primary School is described by inspectors as a "happy and nurturing school" that provides the necessary support to both its pupils and families.

Most pupils are able to engage with their learning and make good progress as a result.

The majority feel valued and enjoy school, meaning they "speak appreciatively of the opportunities" to learn through different mediums.

Leaders have a "clear vision for education" which helps them to ensure the "curriculum is broad, balanced and relevant" to the pupils, meaning it is often impacted by student opinion.

While inspectors were pleased with the way teachers are consistently monitoring student progress, and use assessment as a means of helping to adapt their teaching, there was some concerns raised over the identification and sharing of clear next steps with pupils within their marking.

Pupils show a "clear progression" of skills throughout their time at the school, with the relevance of the curriculum to credit for this.

Inspectors found that effective working between staff at Beaufort Hill and other local schools was the main reason why the curriculum is as well-thought out as it is.

Despite this, there was a noticeable lack of opportunities for mathematical and digital skills to be challenged and used across the school subjects, at a level that would provide students with a "suitably high level of challenge".

Those with additional learning needs are excellently cared for within the school, with staff working together to ensure that "both academic and emotional and social needs are met" for each child, with the range of learning options and interventions available allowing this to be done in an appropriately individualised manner.

Inspectors have described the school's focus on health and wellbeing as "a strength". Through this, any issues that arise are addressed quickly with "effective communication", ensuring that all student, staff and parent relationships continue to remain "mutually beneficial".

There are two main recommendations for improvement provided to Beaufort Hill.

These are:

Improve teachers’ marking and feedback across the school to ensure that pupils have a clear understanding of their next steps in learning

Strengthen opportunities for pupils to apply their numeracy and digital skills across the curriculum

The school will now draw up an action plan to address these recommendations.

Estyn inspectors will then return in an agreed time period to confirm if these issues have been addressed.