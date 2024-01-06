GWENT Police have launched an appeal for information to find a teenage girl who has gone missing.
Kiera Jones, 17, was last seen at about 11pm, on Thursday, January 4 at her home in the Penpedairheol area of Caerphilly.
She’s 5ft 3in tall of a slim build with shoulder length black hair.
When she was last seen she wearing black leggings with a white fur waist coat.
Anyone with any information is asked to call Gwent Police on 101, quoting 2400005752, or you can direct message them on social media.
