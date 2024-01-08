Ann Callaway, 81, from Cwmbran, died in October 2023.

Already good friends with Pride in Pill chairman Paul Murphy, Ms Callaway became a central figure of the group after the death of her husband in 2017.

Based in Newport, Pride in Pill MBE are a voluntary group of "community guardians" who clear the city's streets and riverbanks, support people experiencing homelessness and distribute donations to people in need over the Christmas period.

Ms Callaway collected donations from across Torfaen, where she lived, and distributed them across Cardiff, Cwmbran and Pontypool.

She has been awarded PIP’s Volunteer of the Year Award for 2023.

Paul Murphy, PIP chairman and co-founder, said: “I’ve known Ann for about 15 years. We would catch up every Sunday for a coffee and a chat at Coffee #1 on Commercial Street. Her world changed in 2017 when her husband passed away. We became great friends.

“One day we started to chat about Pride in Pill and Ann began to show a keen interest in the group. She supported PIP for more than seven years, collecting donations and attending events.

“Ann, a true gem, will be greatly missed. Her kindness and compassion touched the hearts of all who knew her. Sunday morning coffees for the homeless in Newport will never be the same without her. She selflessly dedicated herself to helping others, earning the Volunteer of the Year Award in 2023.

“Ann, an incredible soul, tirelessly collected donations all over Torfaen. She went out of her way to help anyone in need. Your presence will be greatly missed by so many, including Paul, Shana and family, PIP volunteers and the community.

“Rest in peace.”