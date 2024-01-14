The year started off well for Pride in Pill, with the awarding of a grant from the Our Voice, Our Choice, Our City project, which was intended to continue their River Usk clean up.

Sadly, this was brought to a grinding holt in September after ongoing discussions with Newport City Council over funding, leaving the organisation with an uncertain future. Since then the charity has said there have been positive developments in the ongoing talks between parties.

Despite this setback, the group managed to carry out 18 community litter picks, with volunteer training for working around water expected to be completed later this year, following completed courses for sharps and first aid in 2023.

One of the most lauded projects undertaken by the team is their homeless scheme, which has been going since 2018, and continues to grow, with the meal voucher scheme in huge demand.

According to founder Paul Murphy, last year alone they handed out more than 3,000 meal tickets and 300 tickets for haircuts.

The number of vulnerable people they feed has more than doubled, with more than 5,100 food bags handed out.

As part of this project, PIP have continued to work closely with the the council's rough sleeper co-ordinators and say they have been overwhelmed with the support and donations from local businesses and the community.

Other events this year included marshalling the St David’s Hospice Half Marathon in March and being ‘Extra Milers’ for the ABP Newport Marathon in April.

Their final project of the year was the hugely successful Christmas Toy Appeal, where over 2,500 toys were donated and delivered to children across South East Wales, Weston-super-Mare and Bristol.

The team has also been honoured with a number of awards this year, including founder Paul Murphy being named as Community Hero at the Pride of Gwent Awards.

He said: “We have so lucky to receive [many] nominations and awards this year. Although we do not expect awards or honours, we do appreciate our community taking precious time to nominate us.

“We are also so thankful for the grants received this year which have allowed us to update some of our original equipment and continue our projects.”

PIP is always looking to grow, and 2023 saw the creation of two new events: two weekends raising funds and awareness for homelessness with the support of Curry’s in Maesglas, and the first ever pop-up donation shop in collaboration with the Kingsway Centre.

Mr Murphy said: “This year 2024 is monumental year for PiP which will see us celebrating our 10th birthday.

“Our drive and determination over 10 years has never wavered. At times we have doubted our sanity but our commitment to our community and PiP goes from strength to strength.

“It takes many hands to make light work and our team of volunteers are incredible. We don't have a magic wand to make all our city's problems go away, but our volunteers have kind hearts which give people hope, courage and the strength to stay positive in hard times. Hopefully leading to brighter futures.

“We really do appreciate every ounce of help from our volunteers and supporters. Extra special thanks go to all the incredible businesses who so generously support us.”