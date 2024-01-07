Wales became one of the first countries in the world, and the first nation in the UK, to lower the default national speed limit on residential roads from 30mph to 20mph in September 2023.

The Welsh Government claims that the change would reduce collisions, save lives and reduce injuries but the move has been met with backlash from residents, with over 460,000 people signing a petition in opposition of the new speed limit.

Several 20mph speed signs across Wales have also been defaced in protest.

The 20mph speed limit was introduced on residential roads across Wales on September 17, but motorists have been given a "grace period" to get used to the change.

In October, Deputy Climate Change Minister, Lee Waters MS, said the "grace period" for the 20mph speed limit was coming to an end and confirmed that enforcement in Wales was set to begin on December 17.

However, according to reports from BBC News, that is not the case.

Enforcement of the 20mph speed limit will now start on Monday, January 9, according to the broadcaster.

Go Safe - a partnership made up of authorities including the Welsh Government and Wales emergency services - has been contacted for comment.

Wales 20mph map - all the roads affected by the speed limit change

With enforcement set to begin on the new speed limit, we have found a map showing all the roads that have changed to 20mph in Wales so you don't get caught out.

DataMapWales has developed a map which shows all the roads in Wales that have seen the speed limit reduced from 30mph to 20mph.

The map also shows roads that are exempt from the change and have retained the 30mph speed limit.

You can see the map on the DataMapWales website here.

Speed Cameras in place to monitor the 20mph speed limit

A number of fixed and mobile speed cameras were introduced across Wales back in September as the new 20mph speed limit was rolled out on residential roads.

You can see the full list of the speed cameras monitoring the 20mph speed below:

These new cameras were installed at what GoSafe called "enforcement sites".

GoSafe said: "Enforcement will take place where it is needed to keep roads and communities safe, and will be carried out through a combination of mobile enforcement vehicles and fixed cameras, as is the case now."

It added any fixed speed cameras already installed on residential roads in Wales, set to monitor a 30mph speed limit, would be altered.