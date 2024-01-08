The Goldcroft Inn, Caerleon, has been included in the final shortlist for Best Pub and Social Club at the Best of Welsh Businesses 2024.

Having made the finals on a number of previous occasions, including in 2022, the popular town pub will be hoping to go one better than before and win the top prize.

The Goldcroft Inn is one of only two pubs from Newport that have made the final shortlist.

They are joined by seven other shortlisted contenders in their category, namely:

The Aber Hotel, Abertridwr, Caerphilly

The Square Royale, Bargoed

Cabo Roche, Bridgend

St Julians Inn, Newport

The Goose and Cuckoo Inn, Llanover

The Boathouse, Rhos on Sea

The Patriot Inn, Crumlin

Posting on their Facebook page to reveal they had made the final shortlist, the Goldcroft Inn management team shared: "We are blown away to reach the finals again for The Best of Welsh Business Awards 2024.

"This award means the most, as it’s voted for by all of you, and is independently verified too. You are simply the best! Thank you so so much."

The Goldcroft serves food and drinks, giving guests the option to eat in or take-away. The venue also hosts events, including live music and bingo.

The pub is open 12pm-11pm seven days a week, with bookings welcomed on the phone on 01633 420022, via email at support@thegoldcroft.com or on their website.

The Goldcroft Inn can be found at 35 Goldcroft Common, Caerleon, Newport NP18 1NG.

The finals of the Best of Welsh Business Awards will be held on Sunday, March 17 at the New House Country Hotel in Cardiff from 5pm.