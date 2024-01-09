Ysgol Gymraeg Ifor Hael in Bettws received a mostly positive report, with the most praise reserved for the strength of the school's provision for students with additional learning needs.

Inspectors were pleased to see teachers quickly identifying the students' needs and providing them with "purposeful support" to enable "sound progress" to be made during their time at school.

Leadership and vision was another positive for the school, with a "clear and robust" vision for school's progress, which was very clearly focused on pupil and staff wellbeing, and in a perhaps pleasant surprise, development of Welsh language skills. The togetherness of staff and those within the community is also highlighted.

The headteacher is mentioned for having a "sound understanding" of where the school is doing well and needs to improve, leading to the creation of "effective methods to raise the standards of reading" for the majority of pupils.

The importance of the student voice is a positive, with this often meaning that students "apply themselves enthusiastically" when in the classroom, where groups are praised for being "hard-working" and using a "suitable range of learning techniques".

The focus on the Welsh language as a key part of the children's development is regarded as a "notable strength" with teachers and staff keen to promote the Welsh culture throughout the school's curriculum.

As a result, the majority of pupils' confidence with the Welsh language "and awareness of Welsh culture and traditions" are deemed to be "developing soundly".

There are, however, two key areas of concern that are highlighted not only in the main report but also in the two recommendations for improvement provided by the Estyn inspectors.

The first is the effectiveness of school governors as part of the school's self-evaluation process. While they are deemed to "contribute appropriately" to the overall vision, the lack of involvement in the evaluation process means they don't have "a sound enough understanding of the most recent development".

As a result, Estyn has recommended that all members of the school governors should from now on "participate fully" in the self-evaluation process to help identify and remain aware of any areas of strength or need for improvement.

The other area of concern lies with the lack of independence given to students when it comes to how to present their learning. This is only in a minority of situations where teachers have a "tendency to over-direct learning", which is limiting the student's choice in how to develop work using chosen resources.

This is an important step to increasing independence as pupils move up the school, so Estyn has recommended more "purposeful opportunities" are given to pupils to make their own informed decisions about their learning.

Ysgol Gymraeg Ifor Hael will now be expected to draw up an action plan on how they expect to address the recommendations for improvement highlighted in this report.