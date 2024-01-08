Officers from the Torfaen neighbourhood policing branch of Gwent Police today (January 7) seized an illegal quad bike while out on patrol in the village of Varteg.

The seizure was part of the crackdown on illegal off-roading vehicles, known as Operation Harley within Gwent Police, and was made after numerous calls from local residents.

The quad bike in question was seized after it was deemed to be being used in an anti-social manner, as well as for the much more severe crime of being driven without valid insurance.

The officers had used the capabilities of the Police Off-Road Vehicle to seize the bike, and confirmed the operation's success on their official X, formerly Twitter, account at 4.30pm on Sunday, January 7.