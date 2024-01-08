- Emergency services are dealing with a road traffic collision on the Cedar Tree Roundabout, Pwllypant where the A469 and A468 join.
-
- The road is partially blocked and there is queueing traffic to Penrhos Roundabout for traffic heading towards Ystrad Mynach. On the roundabout.
-
- Those travelling are advised to find alternative routes for your journey.
