Emergency services at scene of Caerphilly crash on A469

By Lauran O'Toole

  • Emergency services are dealing with a road traffic collision on the Cedar Tree Roundabout, Pwllypant where the A469 and A468 join.
  • The road is partially blocked and there is queueing traffic to Penrhos Roundabout for traffic heading towards Ystrad Mynach. On the roundabout.
  • Those travelling are advised to find alternative routes for your journey.

