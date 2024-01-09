ASHANTI MITCHELL, 20, of Playford Crescent, Newport must pay £415 in a fine, costs, compensation and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to assault by beating at Superbowl and assault by beating on Malpas Road on March 20, 2023.

DANIEL SUMMERS, 22, of Tynewydd Terrace, Newbridge was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with cannabis in his blood on Llanarth Road, Pontllanfraith, Blackwood on July 12, 2023.

He was fined £369 and must pay a £148 surcharge and £85 costs.

PAUL MOYLE, 59, of Porton Road, Whitson, Newport must pay £563 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 46mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 on the SDR on June 26, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with five points.

KELLY ANNE WILLIAMS, 29, of Salway Avenue, Britannia, Pengam, Blackwood must pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 44mph in a 30mph zone in Newport on the A48 on the SDR on June 27, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with four points.

OWEN CHRISTOPHER YOUNG, 40, of Russell Close, Bassaleg, Newport must pay £385 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 37mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 on the SDR on June 27, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

ANDREW MONKS, 44, of Amelia Way, Newport must pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 42mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 on the SDR on June 27, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

TODD METCALFE, 22, of Maesygwartha Road, Maesygwartha, Monmouthshire must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving when he was using a hand-held mobile telephone at Nantyglo’s Lakeside Retail Park on June 12.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

DAVID JOHN TAYLOR, 45, of Rectory Road, Swffryd, Abertillery must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

PATRICK ZIGA, 24, of Chepstow Road, Newport must pay £589 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to two counts of assaulting an emergency worker on December 9, 2023.

DANIEL LOGUE, 48, of Maes Y Nico, Cwmbran was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he pleaded guilty to possession of an offensive weapon in public – nunchucks – on February 27, 2023.

He must complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement, pay a £246 fine, a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.

KAMIL MROCZKONSKI, 32, of Coed Glas, Two Locks, Cwmbran Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 on the SDR on June 27, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.