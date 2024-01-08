The former lobbyist and political adviser died on Friday (January 5) after suffering long-lasting complications after contracting Covid-19.

Draper fell seriously ill with Covid-19 in March 2020 and was put in a coma from which he did not wake up until October of that year.

Despite being free of the virus, he had suffered long-lasting damage to his organs and required daily care.

On Good Morning Britain today (Monday, January 8) Susanna Reid and Richard Madeley paid tribute to Derek and urged viewers to get involved too, The Mirror reported.

Kate's husband, Derek Draper, sadly passed away last week due to complications from COVID.



Kate has sent this special message to the viewers of Good Morning Britain to express her thanks.



Our thoughts are with Kate and her family ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Ydc0BxV79D — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) January 8, 2024

Kate Garraway, who is also a presenter on GMB, has shared regular updates about her husband's health throughout the last couple of years after he initially returned home from hospital in 2021.

'Our thoughts and love go out to all of them'





At the top of the show, Susanna said: "Good morning everybody. On Friday, Kate revealed the heartbreaking news that her husband Derek Draper had died due to complications from Covid, four years after becoming ill."

Richard added: "In his final moments, Darcy and Billy got to say their goodbyes to their father and Kate as always was by Derek's side and, as always, was holding his hand. This morning, our thoughts and love go out to all of them."

Susanna also shared that Kate had sent an email to viewers concerning the situation, which she read out.

She said: "Hello everyone, thank you so much for all the wonderful messages you have sent me. It really does mean so much to me, Darcy, Billy and all of Derek's family. They are an extraordinary comfort and I am so lucky to feel connected to you all through these messages at this time when the raw pain of grief can be so isolating.

"And that is a wonderful thing about our Good Morning Britain family. All of us on the team and all of you watching from home are connected through the challenges of life, but also of the laugh at the fun and joy we share together."

She continued: "I am certain that it is the support that you have given me and sent to Derek that has sustained us through these tough nearly four years, motivating us to fight on for each other and for those who can't fight for themselves.

"It will sustain us to continue that fight in the weeks, months and years to come. I look forward to waking up with you very soon again on Good Morning Britain to celebrate life in all its wonder and challenge again. I hope you forgive me taking some time to be at home. Family is so important and I'm grateful we could be with Derek in his final moments, something not all get to share ...

"We are taking time to heal ourselves now that Darcy and Billy know their daddy is at peace and free from pain and struggle. I shall be thinking of you all until we're reunited. In the meantime, hug your loved ones. All my love, Kate."

Susanna was close to tears as she spoke about Kate's tribute with her and Richard moved by the words and they discussed their own memories of Derek.