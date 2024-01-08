Sarah has shared her story as part of Dyfed-Powys Police’s winter campaign which aims to speak to people affected by domestic abuse, stalking and harassment, to help empower them to report incidents, as well as offering ways to get support.

There were warning signs in Sarah’s marriage that something wasn’t right, but like many others in similar situations, she had been manipulated into believing that her husband’s behaviour was normal.

But the reality was that he was being coercively controlling, using threats, humiliation and intimidation and other forms of abuse to harm, punish or frighten her. These behaviours are used to isolate victims from support, deprive them of independence and control their everyday lives.

Sarah said: “What I’ve learned is that is doesn’t need to be extreme behaviour for it to have the effect it does. He never physically hurt me, but he is a very strong man, and I knew he could have.

“He controlled me, manipulated me, made me feel and look worthless in front of my children and family. I was gaslit and brainwashed, and living a deluded life.”

One of Sarah’s friends witnessed some of the behaviour and began to suspect that the relationship was abusive and began to send Sarah messages with links to places where she could get support. This intervention by the friend led to Sarah taking action, fleeing the family home with her children.

“My friend told me she thought it was domestic abuse and that it wouldn’t be long until I left him. A few days later, we were out,” she said.

“I think I had known for some time, but I didn’t have the support of my family. If I did raise concerns, I was told ‘oh it’s fine’ because they don’t see the emotional abuse. It’s partly because of the way I was brought up that I ended up with someone like him. I had to shut up and put up with it.

“But because somebody else validated it, it was like a light had been shone on the situation.”

Sarah is now rebuilding a new life with the children in a new home after spending time in a women’s refuge. However, the children still have contact with her now ex-husband so Sarah says she can never truly relax whilst knowing he is still in their lives.

“It’s hyper vigilance. It’s emotionally and physically draining, and it’s not something you can sustain.

“It’s affected every area of my life. My finances, my housing, my emotional health, my children’s mental health, my work. Because of the brainwashing and the delusion, it’s taken me a long time to work out how to have safe relationships. Even with friends, it takes a long time to believe they truly want to spend time with me.”

Sarah offered some advice to anyone in the same situation, saying: “You have to look for safe people – but you have to learn to trust yourself first. What he did to me was degrading and dehumanising. Looking back, I wonder how I could possibly have thought I could change him. The only person I could change was myself, and I’m doing that now.

“Trust your gut, and go with your intuition. You can live a different life after domestic abuse.”

Anyone who needs to report domestic abuse, stalking or harassment can contact the police online at https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101. Anyone who is deaf, hard of hearing or speech impaired can text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908. More advice on support that is available can be found at https://www.dyfed-powys.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/daa/domestic-abuse/support-organisations/

If you feel like you are in immediate danger or it is an emergency, call 999.