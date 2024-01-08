The yellow weather warning for ice comes into place at 3pm today until 3am tomorrow morning as temperatures are set to plummet.

People are being warned that the ice and small amounts of snow could lead to slippery surfaces on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

The yellow weather warning also covers the whole of London, Kent and South East and South West England.

Abergavenny and Ebbw Vale have a 60% chance of seeing snow between 8pm and 10pm tonight.

Newport and Cardiff could also see a flurry of snow between 8pm and 10pm this evening with a 30% chance.

The Met Office is advising those travelling in the weather warning to take care when driving by planning your route and checking for delays and road closures.

Temperatures are to drop to an icy 0 degrees overnight with the temperature set to feel like minus five degrees in Gwent.

In tonight’s Newport weather outlook, a forecaster for the Met Office said: “Scattered light sleet or snow flurries this evening but becoming dry overnight with lengthening clear periods later. Gusty easterly winds in places and feeling very cold with a widespread frost.

“Minimum temperature -4 °C.”

Tomorrow’s weather is forecasted by the Met Office to be “fine albeit cold day with largely sunny skies and mostly small amounts of cloud. The brisk easterly breeze will make it feel like it's below freezing.”

Temperatures throughout the week will remain icy but dry with peaks of six degrees.

Met Office’s weather outlook for Wednesday to Friday: “The largely dry and settled weather will continue with plenty of sunshine on Wednesday. Cloudier skies on Thursday and Friday. Cold with overnight frosts, especially at first. Breezy at times.”