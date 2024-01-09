Ebony Jones, 25, from Caerphilly is accused of assaulting Megan Smith at a club in Bargoed on February 4, 2023.

She will go on trial on July 30 with the case expected to last between two and three days.

Jones, of Half Acre Court, was granted conditional bail after appearing at Cardiff Crown Court in front of Judge Matthew Porter-Bryant.

The defendant was represented by Ed Mitchard and the prosecution by Jeffrey Jones.