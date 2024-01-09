A WOMAN is to stand trial after she pleaded not guilty to causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
Ebony Jones, 25, from Caerphilly is accused of assaulting Megan Smith at a club in Bargoed on February 4, 2023.
She will go on trial on July 30 with the case expected to last between two and three days.
Jones, of Half Acre Court, was granted conditional bail after appearing at Cardiff Crown Court in front of Judge Matthew Porter-Bryant.
MORE NEWS: Drugs boss caught with £100,000 worth of cocaine and amphetamine
The defendant was represented by Ed Mitchard and the prosecution by Jeffrey Jones.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article