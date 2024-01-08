From today, January 8, until February 25, Tesco Clubcard shoppers will earn double points every time they shop.

This is the first time the supermarket has offered a double points event like this in over a decade, with over 20 million Tesco Clubcard members set to benefit.

All Tesco Clubcard members will receive double points when they scan or tap their Clubcard when shopping in store, online, while filling up at Tesco petrol stations, or visiting a Tesco café, with 10 billion Clubcard points expected to be collected across the event.

Tesco’s Chief Commercial Officer, Ashwin Prasad, said: “Many of us could do with a little boost in January so we are delighted to bring over 20 million Clubcard members the added joy of double points for the next seven weeks.

“It’s the best value at Tesco with some extra on top! Whether you want to save up your Clubcard points to use towards a special moment like a holiday or simply for money off your shopping or fuel, it’s our extra thank you to Tesco Clubcard members for shopping with us.”

Normally, every £1 spent in Tesco stores or online is worth one Clubcard point, with each Clubcard point essentially being worth 1p.

After you collect 150 Clubcard points you can exchange them for a £1.50 voucher or carry-on saving points and collect vouchers at 50p intervals from there.

However, for the next seven weeks each £1 spent at Tesco will be worth two Clubcard points.

You can also double the value of your Clubcard points by using them with a Tesco “Rewards Partner”, which include Pizza Express, Disney+, Hotels.com and more.