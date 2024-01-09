A MAN remanded in custody after he pleaded guilty to an attempted robbery.
Joshua Williams, 21, from Newport admitted trying to steal a bicycle from his victim and being in breach of a community order imposed last year for a 2022 robbery.
The robbery bid took place in the city on December 7, 2023.
The defendant’s case was adjourned at Cardiff Crown Court after Judge Matthew Porter-Bryant ordered a pre-sentence report.
Williams, of Stamford Court, is due to be sentenced on February 5.
