Joshua Williams, 21, from Newport admitted trying to steal a bicycle from his victim and being in breach of a community order imposed last year for a 2022 robbery.

The robbery bid took place in the city on December 7, 2023.

The defendant’s case was adjourned at Cardiff Crown Court after Judge Matthew Porter-Bryant ordered a pre-sentence report.

Williams, of Stamford Court, is due to be sentenced on February 5.