Owned by husband-and-wife Kelly and Steve Jolliffe, The Greyhound Inn has achieved an impressive score of 9.3 on Hotel.social giving the ‘special pub’ a certificate of excellence.

Ms Jolliffe, who brought The Greyhound Inn six years and grew up in Germany, said she aims to ‘treat people the way she would want to be treated’ and thanked her team who are at the ‘very heart of The Greyhound.’

All smiles from The Greyhound Inn's owner Kelly Jolliffe (Image: Kelly Jolliffe)

Ms Jolliffe said: “It is massively important to provide a service level where people want to come back. I want to treat people the way I want to be treated when I am away.

“Down time is a luxury to most people and I for one wouldn’t want to waste that precious time in a place that doesn’t look after me and make me feel special. I want our guests to feel that way.

“Our team – you are amazing, you are the very heart of The Greyhound. I value every single minute that you put in to making us who we are. You work so hard and you genuinely care and we will be forever grateful for your part in the journey. We wouldn’t be the pub that we are, without you.

Staff at The Greyhound Inn are dressed in Bavarian outfits (Image: Kelly Jolliffe)

“To our guests – thank you for your support. It means so much.

“The Greyhound itself feels really special to me, you know when you just feel a place.

“I don’t see it as a business, where we are trying to increase the value to then sell on, this is the rest of our lives, so we have to make it special.”

The enchanting pub is celebrating ‘winter and not just Christmas’ by having a rustic alpine winter wonderland with many people flocking back to enjoy the ‘Snow White cottage environment.’

Staff at the beautiful pub are also embracing the rustic alpine lodge style and are dressed up in Bavarian outfits creating the perfect alpine experience.

The Greyhound Inn has decked out the outside area with alpine furs and log fires - and it's also heated and covered.

Cosy alpine furs and log fires (Image: Kelly Jolliffe)

Ms Jolliffe said: "Winter wonderland is all about when you turn up here and you go 'wow'. It is about a Snow-White cottage environment, somewhere where you feel welcomed, warm, and cosy.

“We have got so many new people coming through the door to experience the alpine theme after seeing the article and have now turned them into new regulars.

“As we are off the beaten track, lots of people said they didn’t even know we were here.

Outside the enchanting Greyhound Inn (Image: Kelly Jolliffe)

“It is extremely busy and we are loving it. We go through till end of Feb with the Alpine, so celebrating Winter, not just Christmas.

“I always think it is important to be different, to stand out from a crowd, the norm, sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t, but you have to give it a go.”