Paul was commenting after the completion of the Paul Fosh Auctions December sale in which 82 properties were offered generating a total income of £4, 728,100 with 71 per cent of the lots offered, sold

Mr Fosh said: "This was yet another amazing auction which finishes off what has been a record breaking year for us with sales at £50m for 2023.

"The last auction of the year, December, saw us sell more than 70 per cent of properties offered, demonstrating that there is still strong demand for properties that are priced correctly."

He said: "The bidding on numerous properties went way above expectations, once again demonstrating that auction is the ideal platform to put properties to market and let buyers fight it out in a controlled way.

"One lot, a pair of dilapidated corrugated iron-built cottages in the former mining village of Crumlin listed with a guide price of just £1, sold for £40.500, after creating tremendous pre auction interest which lead through to actual online auction bidding.

"While former Ardwyn School, in Welshpool, near the Wales/England border and listed with a guide price of £85,000 sold for £356,000."

A terraced house in Tylerstown, Ferndale in the Rhondda, with a guide price of 28,000 sold for £57,500 and land with stables and storage in Pontypridd listed with a guide price of £17,500 sold for £30,250.

The next Paul Fosh Auctions online sale starts at noon on Tuesday, January 30 and ends from 5pm on Thursday, February 1.