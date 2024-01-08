The Cedar Tree Roundabout crash took place at around 8:30am this morning where the A469 and A468 join.

The road was partially blocked and there is queueing traffic to Penrhos Roundabout for traffic heading towards Ystrad Mynach.

Those travelling were advised by Gwent Police to find alternative routes for your journey.

Gwent Police confirmed to the Argus that two trucks were involved in the crash.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "Two trucks were involved in a collision. No-one was injured, there’s no ongoing investigation. Drivers exchanged details."

Officers finished dealing with the incident at Cedar Tree Roundabout at around 10:30am this morning.