ROADWORKS will affect a junction of the M48 overnight.

Junction one of the M48, Aust, at the Severn Bridge will be closed eastbound.

The intended closure will be from 7pm to 6am from January 8 until January 10.

Diversions will be put in place via the M4 Prince of Wales Bridge.

For more information, go to https://nationalhighways.co.uk/travel-updates/the-severn-bridges/.

 