ROADWORKS will affect a junction of the M48 overnight.
Junction one of the M48, Aust, at the Severn Bridge will be closed eastbound.
The intended closure will be from 7pm to 6am from January 8 until January 10.
Diversions will be put in place via the M4 Prince of Wales Bridge.
For more information, go to https://nationalhighways.co.uk/travel-updates/the-severn-bridges/.
