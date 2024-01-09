For admission to primary school outside the annual admissions round, including Reception 2023, parents will need to make an in-year transfer application.

Parents are able to delay admission until the term following their child's 5th birthday and the place will be held.

Entry cannot be delayed beyond the beginning of the term after the child’s 5th birthday, or beyond the school year for which the application was made.

Before deciding whether to defer your child’s entry to school, you should contact your preferred school(s) to ask how they cater for the youngest children in Reception and how the needs of these children are met as they move up through the school.

Admission to Reception September 2024: Eligible children’s date of birth: Sept 1, 2019 and Aug 31, 2020.

Apply online from: November 2023. Closing date: January 9, 2024, 5pm. Decision date: April 16, 2024.

For more information, email: school.admissions@newport.gov.uk.